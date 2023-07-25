Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

According to Jack Gallagher and Graeme Bailey of 90min , Arsenal have Ferran Torres on their list of transfer targets this summer. The 23-year-old has an uncertain future at Barcelona after struggling for form and falling down the pecking order under Xavi.

Torres scored seven goals with three assists from 45 games, starting only 18 times. He netted just four times in 33 league outings and was substituted on or off 28 times, so a departure is expected before the transfer window shuts. Reports suggest Barca will accept £35m for the Spanish international.

From the outside looking in, it doesn’t appear Mikel Arteta needs another forward with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Buyako Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos at his disposal. But with Pepe expected to leave after falling out of favour, Marquinhos being young and inexperienced, and Nelson not having the full trust of his manager, Arsenal might need a replacement.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season and have Champions League football to contend with in 2023/24, so strength in depth is essential. Torres can operate as a makeshift centre-forward, so he could be a secondary option to Gabriel Jesus.

The 23-year-old joined Barca from Manchester City in January 2022 and has gone on to make 71 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals with nine assists. But with Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé and Raphinha preferred over Torres, he’s left with no choice but to leave.

90min say Arsenal have the Spaniard on their wishlist, but the report doesn’t say an offer is coming. Torres’ poor scoring record at Camp Nou coupled with his shortlived stint in England might be reason to avoid signing him, as he didn’t enjoy being away from his home country before.

Torres wouldn’t dethrone Saka on the right flank while Trossard and Martinelli have the left side sewn up too, so surely Nelson and Marquinhos are good enough as cover in the wide positions?