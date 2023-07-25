Man Utd eye summer move for Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir

Manchester United are interested in signing Fenerbahce shot-stopper Altay Bayindir in the summer transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his goalkeeping options, according to GOAL.

United have brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan on a five-year deal, with the option of a 12-month extension, and is set to replace long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea as the club’s no.1 ahead of next season.

Onana and Ten Hag worked together at Ajax during the Dutch gaffer’s seven-and-a-half-year spell with the club, winning three Eredivisie titles. Both parted ways with Ajax with Ten Hag joining United and Onana moving to Inter Milan where he helped them reach last season’s Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Treble winners Manchester City.

The Cameroon international will be the undisputed no.1 but Ten Hag wants to provide competition for the 27-year-old and Goal says Man Utd have identified Bayindir as a serious target.

Dean Henderson is set to join Nottingham Forest while Tom Heaton is not seen as a potential backup to Onana. The former Burnley goalkeeper has been in post for United during the club’s pre-season games so far. He is expected to be the third choice with Bayindir deemed to be no.2 if a deal goes through.

Reinforcement

Bayindir is attracting interest from several clubs including Ajax following his impressive performances for Fenerbahce last season. He recorded 14 clean sheets in 40 appearances across all competitions as they finished second in the Super Lig.

The 25-year-old is highly-rated and according to GOAL, Fenerbahce expect him to leave this summer as they have been in negotiations to sign Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic from Dinamo Zagreb.

It is believed that Bayindir would want to be first choice if he joins any club this window and this could prove to be a stumbling block for Manchester United to get a deal agreed.

Bayindir is valued at just £9m by Transfermarkt, but it remains to be seen how much Fenerbahce would demand from Man Utd to sell the 6ft 5in shot-stopper this summer.

