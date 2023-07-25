Liverpool in ‘concrete’ talks to sign Arsenal target Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly in ‘concrete negotiations’ with Southampton to sign Arsenal target Romeo Lavia this summer, as per Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club have opted to revamp their engine room in this transfer window. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai after releasing Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

However, the Reds have been forced to explore a new deep-lying midfielder ahead of next season after Fabinho agreed on personal terms with Al Ittihad to move to Saudi Arabia.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets to replace the Brazilian but Lavia is emerging as the primary option. However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal are also keen on signing a second midfielder after purchasing Declan Rice and have identified the Belgian as a serious target.

Now, writing on Twitter, Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool are currently the ‘top favourite’ ahead of Arsenal to sign Lavia and the player has agreed to move to Anfield in this transfer window.

The journalist further claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in ‘concrete negotiations’ with Southampton to purchase the 19-year-old as the German boss is keen on acquiring the midfielder’s service and the Saints want £50m to let their star man leave.

Plettenberg wrote:

“News Romeo Lavia: Understand that Liverpool is the top favorite now! Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the green light! No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing. His price valuation was around £50m. Klopp wants him!”

Having joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, Lavia enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Saint Mary’s Stadium last term despite the South Coast side’s relegation.

So, it appears after displaying promising performances in the English top-flight, the youngster has attracted a lot of attention from several big Premier League clubs with Liverpool and Arsenal among those to have registered their interest.

Lavia is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to sign Lavia this summer and beat Arsenal in this race.