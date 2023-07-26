Man Utd agree five-year deal with Rasmus Hojlund

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund over a five-year deal with the option for another 12 months.

Man United are looking for a new centre-forward. This has already been confirmed by manager Erik ten Hag. Hojlund is the main target and Romano claims that they have agreed a five-year contract with the Danish starlet that could be extended for a year.

The Red Devils have not made any official bid to sign the highly-talented forward, but Romano reports that the club will propose the right transfer fee and won’t entertain the prospect of paying £77-85 million for him.

Huge prospect

Hojlund is one of the best upcoming strikers in European football. He found the back of the net on 10 occasions for Atalanta after his move from Sturm Graz last summer. There is plenty more to come from him.

The Dane has grabbed attention with his strong physical and aerial abilities in the box. He is also blessed with a good top speed and has the knack of running behind defences with his awareness and fine dribbling in the final third.

The 20-year-old is a raw talent with huge potential, and he could become a star of the future. United head coach Erik ten Hag appears to believe in his ability which is a reason behind United’s ongoing pursuit.

Romano has mentioned that United are looking to pay the right fee, and it has recently been reported by The Telegraph that the club are reluctant to pay more than £60 million to sign the young Dane from Atalanta.

With a restricted budget for the transfer window, United don’t want to pay over their estimated price tag for a player. It remains to be seen whether they can strike an agreement with Atalanta for reduced transfer terms.

United will be hoping to land his signature in the coming days. Alfredo Pedulla has recently claimed that the Premier League giants could make a formal bid to sign the centre-forward on either Wednesday or Thursday.