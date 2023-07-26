Arsenal will close deal for Bitello this week

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal will complete the signing of Gremio midfielder Bitello this week.

The London giants were first interested in signing the Brazilian two weeks ago, and it was suggested that they were close to an agreement. It is now reported by Tuttomercatoweb that a deal between Gremio and Arsenal will be finalised this week.

The Gunners were initially asked to pay £8.6 million for the 23-year-old, and have now received a slight discount. They will sign him for only £6.9 million.

Surprise deal

Bitello is currently in his second full campaign with Gremio. In his 37 appearances this season, he has 7 goals and 4 assists.

His main position has been the right wing, but he has also played everywhere in midfield including the no. 6 role. It remains to be seen whether he will be considered for the first-team or loaned out for the new season.

Getting him a UK work permit could be difficult, given he has not played a major tournament at any age group for Brazil. Until October last year, Gremio were in the second tier of Brazilian football which is another demerit.

In the worst case scenario, Bitello could be loaned back to Gremio or sent out to another European club for the rest of the campaign.

Regardless of what happens with Bitello, Arsenal may want another lucrative addition on the right side of the attack. Bukayo Saka has been a consistent starter for Arsenal, but there is a lack of quality back-up.

Mohammed Kudus of Ajax has been linked with a transfer to the Gunners, but London rivals Chelsea are currently leading the race to sign the Ghanaian as they are close to agreeing on personal terms with him.

Arsenal are not likely to spend big on another marquee player until they secure funds from several departures. They need to speed up the process or else, they could see Kudus make the move to Stamford Bridge.