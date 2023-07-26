Chelsea close to agreeing personal terms with Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Mohammed Kudus but Arsenal also have a ‘genuine’ interest in signing the £40m Ajax attacker, according to renowned journalist Ben Jacobs who told CaughtOffside.

Kudus is attracting interest from several clubs following his outstanding performances for the Eredivisie giants since joining them from FC Nordsjælland in 2023.

The Ghanaian has netted 23 goals and recorded 14 assists in 84 matches in all competitions. Last season, he continued his fine form after scoring 18 times and providing seven assists in 53 games across all competitions for Ajax.

Kudus was linked with a move away from Johan Cruyff Arena in January but a deal never materialised. However, it looks like he’ll finally be on the move this summer with Chelsea leading the race for his signature.

Jacobs says the Blues have ‘registered’ their interest in signing the 22-year-old and are close to agreeing personal terms with the player. If Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher, the journalist says the Londoners will move quickly to sign a replacement and it appears Kudus is a prime target.

However, Chelsea could face stiff competition as Jacobs claims that Arsenal also have a ‘genuine’ interest in signing the Ajax star and made contact earlier this month.

Any potential deal for the attacking midfielder would cost around £40m, so Chelsea and Arsenal will have to be prepared to spend decent money if they want to land him this summer.

“Chelsea have registered their interest in Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and are even close to agreeing personal terms. But no offer has been placed yet,” Jacobs said. “Kudus is one of a number of attacking midfield options, including Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. He is appreciated because he can play centrally or out wide and scored 18 goals and got seven assists in all competitions last season. “Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 and is keen to leave. He has already rejected a one-year extension back in April. “The Arsenal interest is genuine as well, although they won’t move prior to outgoings. They made contact a couple of weeks ago. Brighton are also in the race. Kudus is going to cost about £40m. “I think if Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher they will move quickly for an attack-minded midfielder. West Ham have seen a bid rejected for Gallagher for around £40m. He has got plenty of minutes in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but Chelsea will sell if the price is right.”

Cheaper option

Chelsea are still pursuing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo but talks to sign him have stalled. Roberto De Zerbi’s side want Levi Colwill as part of the deal. Caicedo is valued at £100m and the Blues have had a bid worth £70m rejected by Brighton.

With negotiations moving slowly, the West Londoners could switch attention to other targets and Kudus would represent a cheaper option even though both players don’t play in the same position.

However, Arsenal are also in contention to sign the Ajax star and could try to hijack Chelsea’s attempts to sign Kudus if they manage to offload some players over the coming weeks.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks as though Kudus will be on the move this summer and a switch to England is a real possibility with Chelsea and Arsenal expressing their interest.

