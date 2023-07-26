Man Utd suffer huge blow in pursuit of Zion Suzuki

Manchester United have suffered a huge blow in pursuit of Japanese starlet Zion Suzuki as the goalkeeper has reportedly rejected a move to Old Trafford this summer, as per the Japanese outlet Sponichi.

The Red Devils have decided to revamp their goalkeeping department in this transfer window after letting David de Gea leave for free. They have already signed Andre Onana to replace the Spaniard and it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is looking to sign a new backup option to the Cameroonian.

A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Altay Bayindir being mentioned as a potential target but Suzuki has emerged as the priority option.

According to the report by Sponichi, the 20-year-old was initially ‘shaken’ by United’s interest and was tempted to join Man Utd.

But, the report claims that the goalkeeper is seeking regular first-team football ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics and it would be difficult for him to achieve that at Old Trafford if he were to join the Red Devils. So, Suzuki has decided to turn down an offer from United.

Man Utd suffer blow

Ten Hag wants to implement a possession-based style of football at Man Utd and the most essential part of his philosophy is playing out from the back. So, it has been suggested that the Dutch boss wants to have at least two ball-playing goalkeepers in his squad.

United have already purchased Onana as the first choice option and have identified Suzuki as an ideal option to support the African next season. The Urawa Red Diamonds star is comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is composed under pressure with the ball at his feet, is an excellent shot-stopper and also can play the sweeper-keeper role.

So, Suzuki, standing at 6ft 3in tall, possesses the necessary attributes to play at the highest level and he would certainly be an excellent signing to deputise Onana next term.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to persuade the Japanese to move to Old Trafford in this transfer window to strengthen their goalkeeping position.