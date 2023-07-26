Man Utd submit opening proposal to sign Hojlund

Manchester United have reportedly submitted an opening £51m[€60m] proposal to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils have decided to strengthen their frontline by signing a new number nine in this transfer window. They have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos being among them. But, the Denmark international is now emerging as a serious target.

It has been suggested that after securing Andre Onana’s signature, United are set to accelerate their efforts to sign Hojlund after agreeing on a five-year contract with him.

Now, writing on The Athletic, Ornstein has reported that Man Utd have submitted a verbal £51m[€60m] proposal to sign Hojlund and the structure of the is £43m[€50m] in guaranteed fee plus £8m[€10m] in add-ones.

However, the journalist claims that Atalanta want more than €70m[£60m] to let their star man leave but there is ‘optimism’ that a deal will be struck over the coming days.

Hojlund to Man Utd

Ornstein further states that PSG are also eyeing a move for Hojlund but the forward is eager to move to Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT has reported that Man Utd are closing in on a deal to sign Hojlund after reaching ‘advanced’ negotiations with Atalanta.

Having joined Atalanta last summer, Hojlund enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Serie A last term, scoring nine goals and registering two assists in 32 league appearances.

So, it appears after being impressed by his displays for Atalanta, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing the youngster ahead of next season.

Although Hojlund is a highly talented forward and possesses the potential to become a world-class player going forward, he hasn’t showcased his talent at the highest level yet.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-year-old will turn out to be a successful signing for United to help them achieve their lofty ambitions if he joins the Red Devils in this transfer window.