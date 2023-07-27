Chelsea submit £21.5m bid to sign Montpellier’s Elye Wahi

Chelsea have submitted a £21.5m offer for Elye Wahi after opening formal transfer talks to sign the Montpellier striker this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The report claims that negotiations are under way between the two clubs and Chelsea formalised their intent to sign the youngster after tabling an opening offer worth £21.5m including add-ons.

However, Montpellier have already rejected the proposal with Football Transfers suggesting the Ligue 1 side are holding out for at least £30m to cash-in on their prized asset this summer.

The online news portal claims that the West Londoners would loan Wahi out for the season if both clubs agree on a deal. He could join Strasbourg to continue his development after Blues owner Todd Boehly recently acquired a stake in the French side.

Mauricio Pochettino has brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villrreal and RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, however, the former Tottenham manager wants to add another attacker to his squad as he plans for the future.

Jackson and Nkunku have both impressed so far for Chelsea during their pre-season games in America. The forwards have opened their accounts for the club and are keen on impressing ahead of the new campaign.

Reinforcement

Chelsea’s main focus is to sign midfielders after allowing several players to leave including Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, and Mateo Kovačić. The Blues are currently pursuing a move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The London-based side had an offer worth £70, rejected by the Seagulls – who value the 21-year-old at £105m – however, signing a forward could also be on the cards as Chelsea continue to build a young squad for the future.

Wahi has emerged as a prime target after netting 32 times and recording nine assists in 91 games for Montpellier since joining the club. Last season, he racked up 33 appearances, notched 19 goals, and registered six assists across all competitions.

The 20-year-old would be an exciting addition if Chelsea could pull off a deal this summer, but he’ll be brought in as one for the future as it looks like the France U-21 international would head out on loan for next season if he does join the Londoners.

