Man Utd ‘one step away’ from signing Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly ‘one step away’ from signing Sofyan Amrabat after submitting an opening £30m[€35m] proposal to Fiorentina, as per the Italian outlet Sport Italia.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their engine room in this transfer window and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal.

It has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is willing to sign a second midfielder ahead of next season after transfer listing Fred – who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for United over the last few weeks with Amrabat now emerging as a serious option. It has recently been reported that Man Utd have already agreed on personal terms with the player ahead of a potential move.

Fiorentina are reportedly ready to cash-in on the Moroccan in this transfer window as he has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Amrabat to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Vincenzo Italiano’s side are asking at least £30m to let their star man leave. Now according to the report by Sport Italia, Man Utd have decided to match Fiorentina’s valuation and have already submitted the offer to the Italian club.

The report further claims that Man Utd are now ‘one step away’ from signing the African and the player is ready to leave Fiorentina to move to Old Trafford this summer.

It has previously been reported that Liverpool were also interested in signing Amrabat but the midfielder has rejected to join the Merseyside club in favour of reuniting with Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

After coming through the FC Utrecht youth system, the 26-year-old was handed his senior debut by Ten Hag for the Eredivisie side before the duo worked together for a couple of years there.

Amrabat is a defensive midfielder by traits but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, can link-up the play from defence to attack, has an eye for long-range passing, efficient in defensive contributions and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Moroccan possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League so he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they eventually secure his signature in this transfer window.