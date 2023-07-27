Man Utd hope to sign Rasmus Hojlund before start of season

Manchester United have been trying to sign a striker all summer after losing Cristiano Ronaldo and his temporary replacement Wout Weghorst, narrowing their focus on Rasmus Hojlund as their pursuit of Harry Kane looks dead in the water.

The Red Devils have made a bid worth £50m for the 20-year-old and appear to be closing in on a deal, but Chris Wheeler of Mail Online says they’re desperate to complete a move before the new season starts next month.

Erik ten Hag only has Anthony Martial in attack who scored just six goals in 21 Premier League games in an injury-laden season, so he can’t be relied upon for 2023/24. Hojlund bagged 16 goals with seven assists from 42 games and is seven years younger than Martial.

United were seventh in the Premier League for goals scored (58), so Ten Hag was rightly identified that it’s a key area to strengthen. Hojlund is more of a risk compared to Kane as he’s young and hasn’t played in England, but the Red Devils believe he will improve every season.

Martial has one year remaining on his deal at Old Trafford and might be granted a departure due to his inconsistent form and fitness woes, so the plan would be for Hojlund to eventually take his spot.

Kane was too expensive with a £100m asking price, not to mention his advancing age, so he wasn’t considered a viable target. Ten Hag’s men welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on August 14, so they have more than two weeks to confirm a deal.

Marcus Rashford can operate as a makeshift centre-forward if needed, but it’s the equivalent of putting a plaster on the problem. The 25-year-old scored 30 goals with 11 assists from 56 games from the left flank last season, so Ten Hag won’t want to move him from his preferred role.

Jadon Sancho (41 games, 7 goals, 3 assists) hasn’t been prolific enough to prove he could take Rashford’s spot.