Man Utd are keen on Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United are expected to sign a striker this summer to compete with Anthony Martial for a starting place next season, and they’re racing to have a deal complete before the new campaign begins in two weeks.

The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on Rasmus Hojlund after turning their attention away from Harry Kane. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed with the young forward and Man Utd are now trying to agree a deal with Atalanta.

However, nothing has been confirmed with Hojlund yet so United need to keep their options open, and Jamie Jackson of the Guardian says ten Hag is a fan of Randal Kolo Muani so the Eintracht Frankfurt forward is seemingly an alternative target.

He wrote: ‘Højlund is understood to have agreed personal terms and although Ten Hag also admires Eintracht Frankfurt’s France international Randal Kolo Muani, United are closing in on signing the Dane.’

The 24-year-old, who has played for US Torcy, US Boulogne and FC Nantes, joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 and has gone on to make 46 appearances in all competitions, scoring 23 goals with 17 assists. He’s now valued at €100m (£86m) which may put United off as they have a transfer budget to stick to.

Talent

Muani is a French international and shone for his country during the 2022 World Cup. He’s having a fantastic 12 months and could be on the move to a big club if his asking price is met. Man United moved away from Kane due to the price, so it remains to be seen if they’ll lodge a bid for Muani.

Ten Hag is a big fan of the striker and recognises the need to strengthen as United were only seventh in the Premier League for goals scored (58) despite finishing third on points. Marcus Rashford was the only player to hit double figures (17), so they need to relinquish the scoring burden in 2023/24.

Martial scored only six goals from 21 league outings last season while struggling for fitness, so it’s vital Ten Hag freshens things up. Hojlund is highly-rated and has time on his side as a 20-year-old centre-forward, but United are keeping their options open until a deal is finalised with Atalanta.

Muani would be a fantastic alternative if not for his lofty valuation, so a deal might depend on the sale of out-of-favour players.