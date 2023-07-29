Man Utd submit fresh bid to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a second proposal worth more than £51m[€60m] to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, Erik ten Hag has prioritised signing a new centre-forward in this transfer window. United have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Hojlund now emerging as the primary target.

The Red Devils previously launched an opening proposal of around £51m, including bonuses to sign the 20-year-old after agreeing on personal terms with him.

However, it has been suggested that Atalanta want at least £60m[€70m] to sell their star man so they have decided not to accept Man Utd’s opening proposal.

Meanwhile, PSG are also keen on acquiring the Denmark international’s service and they have also submitted a £43m[€50m] bid in recent times. It has been reported that Les Parisiens believe La Dea’s valuation is unrealistic and they are prepared to walk away if the Serie A side don’t accept the offer.

Hojlund to Man Utd

Nevertheless, it has been suggested that Hojlund is keen on moving to Old Trafford so he hasn’t been entertained by any approach from PSG.

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd have tabled an improved bid to sign Hojlund and the financial package of the offer is more than £51m[€60m], though the journalist didn’t reveal the exact figure of the proposal.

The Italian further claims that United are continuing negotiations with Atalanta to broker a deal for Hojlund as soon as possible before focusing on strengthening other areas of the squad.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United improved their bid to Atalanta during direct talks today — it will be more than €60m package. Understand negotiations are still on — Man United want to close the deal ASAP to focus on other positions right after.”

United’s need for a new centre-forward has become apparent in the recent pre-season games as despite creating a lot of chances, they struggled to finish those off due to the absence of a specialist striker.

Ten Hag has used Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the number nine role but neither of them looked comfortable in that position as they both enjoy playing out wide.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that Hojlund will be able to resolve that problem if he joins the club before the start of this season. But, although he is a highly talented forward, he still is a raw talent and needs time to develop his career.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Hojlund turns out to be a successful signing for United if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.