Arsenal ‘confident’ of signing Bitello this summer

Arsenal are reportedly ‘confident’ of purchasing Gremio star Bitello in this transfer window, as per 90min.

The Gunners have decided to spend big this summer to strengthen their squad in order to challenge on all fronts from next season. They have already purchased Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber by splashing more than £200m.

However, Mikel Arteta has revealed that Arsenal won’t stop their spending spree just yet as they are planning to add more firepower in this transfer window.

It has been suggested that the North London club want to purchase a second midfielder after signing Rice and they have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Bitello now emerging as a serious target.

According to the report by 90min, Arsenal have been impressed by Bitello’s recent performances for Gremio so they have decided to register their interest in signing him.

Bitello to Arsenal

The report further claims that the Gunners’ representatives have already travelled to Brazil to hold direct talks with Gremio to acquire the 23-year-old’s service and the South American side want a fee of around £9m[€10m] to sell their star man.

90min also states that the Emirates club have been in negotiations with the Brazilian side to find an agreement to sign Bitello and Arsenal are ‘confident’ that they will be able to secure his signature in this transfer window.

However, the report claims that signing Bitello won’t be straightforward for Arteta’s side as AS Monaco, FC Porto and Zenit St Petersburg are also keen on acquiring his service, but Arsenal feel they are currently in front of the queue to purchase the South American.

Bitello is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. But, he is more comfortable playing as a box-to-box midfielder. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create chances for attackers and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 23-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they decide to lure him to the Emirates Stadium in this transfer window.