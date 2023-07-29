Chelsea lining up move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi



According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are preparing a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The London giants suffered a huge setback earlier this month. Wesley Fofana sustained an anterior cruciate knee ligament damage in training, and he is expected to be sidelined for most of the 2023/24 season.

As a result, Chelsea are looking for a quality replacement in the transfer market, and Phillips claims that they are lining up an offer for Guehi, who was previously in their academy. He joined Palace in 2021.

Quality player

Guehi has developed into one of England’s best-performing centre-backs. Last season, he completed 85% of his passes in the Premier League while registering 1.4 tackles and 3.6 clearances per outing.

He was also good with his ability to win aerial challenges. The 23-year-old looks ready for the next step in his career, but the big question mark is whether Chelsea are prepared to pay big for him.

Palace are eyeing at least £60 million to sell him this summer. In case of Chelsea, they could sign him for around £48 million, considering they agreed a 20% sell-on clause during his sale in 2021.

Guehi would be a quality addition to the squad, but he may not be guaranteed regular minutes in the short term.

Thiago Silva is approaching his 39th birthday, but he has remained one of the club’s most consistent performers. The Brazilian could be partnered by Levi Colwill in the upcoming league season.

If Guehi were to join Chelsea, he could compete with the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile for the rotational roles.

The Chelsea graduate is capable of breaking into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, but it won’t be straightforward for him with the others having already adapted to the manager’s tactics during pre-season.

Chelsea may have to move quickly to land Guehi from the Eagles. The south London outfit may not be willing to sell any player once the new Premier League campaign begins from mid-August.