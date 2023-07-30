Man Utd agree £64m deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have been busy in the transfer market, signing André Onana from Inter Milan, Jonny Evans from Leicester City and Mason Mount from Chelsea, and they’re closing in on their fourth acquisition of the summer.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport says United have agreed a deal worth up to £72m with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old is coming off the back of a promising debut season in Italy and looks to have a bright future.

Erik ten Hag recognises the importance of signing a centre-forward after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated last year while Wout Weghorst’s loan deal wasn’t turned permanent months ago.

Anthony Martial is the only natural centre-forward at Ten Hag’s disposal, although Marcus Rashford can operate in the makeshift role, so it’s no surprise that another striker is being brought in.

Martial scored six goals from 21 league games last season and endured multiple injuries, so he’s not a player Ten Hag can trust in 2023/24. The 26-year-old won’t be sold, however, as he’s still useful as a squad player.

But with Manchester United scoring less goals than seven other top-flight clubs (58) last season, it’s obvious where they need to strengthen.

Deal agreed

According to the BBC, Hojlund will cost United an initial £64m plus £8m in potential add-ons. He will sign a deal until 2028 with the option of another season. Reports from Italy say the Danish international will earn €5m-a-year (£3.5m-a-year) in wages.

Fabrizio Romano says Man Utd are now making preparations for Hojlund to undergo his medical and the two clubs are expected to exchange documents in the next 24-48 hours.

Hojlund has played for Brondby, Holbaek, FC Copenhagen (32 games, 5 goals) and Sturm Graz (21 games, 12 goals, 4 assists) before joining Atalanta in 2022 where he’s netted 10 times with four assists from 34 appearances.

He scored nine goals in 20 Serie A starts last season, so it’s easy to see why United want him. Hojlund won’t come cheap, however, so it’s a gamble by the Red Devils to pay so much.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag has signed a goalkeeper, centre-back and central midfielder this summer, so bringing in a centre-forward will complete the spine.