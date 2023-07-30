Liverpool in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan

Liverpool have a fervent need to strengthen their midfield after losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Naby Keïta and Jordan Henderson in the same transfer window, but reports suggest Jurgen Klopp wants to focus on the Reds’ attack.

John Richardson of the Mirror says Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a sensational deal to sign Kylian Mbappe. That’s despite having Darwin Nunez leading the line and Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah who can operate in the makeshift role.

The 24-year-old has an uncertain future at the Parc des Princes as his contract is up in 2024. Mbappe has no desire to stay in the French capital beyond next year as he’s holding out for a move to Real Madrid. PSG want to cash in early and get back some of their investment, so they’re open to a sale this summer.

Saudi club Al Hilal had a £259m bid for Mbappe accepted, but the French international turned them down. Liverpool are one of many clubs hoping to convince Mbappe, but they can’t afford to sign him permanently – PSG paid £166m and handed him £650k-per-week in wages in 2018.

Loan move

According to the Mirror, the Reds want to sign Mbappe on a one-year loan and hope the proposal will suit all parties. It will allow Mbappe to complete a dream free transfer move to Real Madrid next summer but also provide PSG with a loan fee, ensuring they don’t lose him for nothing.

However, it remains to be seen if their pursuit is successful. Mbappe’s wages being covered for 12 months does save the Parisians some money and the loan fee will help, but it won’t be worth anywhere near the £259m on the table from Al Hilal.

Real aren’t trying to sign Mbappe before his contract expires as they’re confident of landing him for free in 2024, so PSG are struggling to get money up front – they’re looking for £215m. Mbappe has already turned down the chance to sign a one-year deal in Saudi Arabia and is prepared to stay at PSG without playing, so he holds the cards in negotiations.

Playing for Liverpool next season would be better than being frozen out and Mbappe has previously admitted his mother is a huge fan of the Reds, so he could be tempted to play at Anfield for a year. However, Liverpool won’t have Champions League football to offer.

It’s certainly an audacious move by Liverpool but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days.