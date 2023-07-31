Axel Disasi set to become Chelsea’s third summer signing

France defender Axel Disasi is set to become Chelsea’s third summer signing after the Blues agreed a deal worth £39m (€45m) with AS Monaco, according to BBC.

The 25-year-old is been bought as a replacement for international teammate Wesley Fofana – who has undergone anterior cruciate ligament surgery which will rule him out for several months.

Fofana has been unlucky with injuries so far in his career. He was on the sidelines for several months during his time at Leicester City and just last season, he missed the majority of Chelsea’s games through injury, having joined them from the Foxes last summer in a big-money move.

Also, Benoit Badiashile is out injured and will not be fit in time for the start of the Premier League season in August.

The exit of defenders Kalidou Koulibaly to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid meant the West Londoners had no option but to reinforce their defence.

Disasi was linked with a move to several clubs including Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United – who are keen on bolstering their squad for the new season.

United were in talks with Monaco for the signing of the highly-rated defender but it looks as though the Red Devils have missed out as Disasi is set to head to Stamford Bridge instead in the coming days.

Defensive reinforcement

The BBC claims that Chelsea have agreed a £39m deal with Monaco to sign the centre-back. FootMercato journalist Santi Aouna says that the medical has now been ‘booked’ and Disasi has agreed terms over a five-year contract.

If the deal goes through, Disasi will join a long list of French players at Chelsea including the likes of fellow summer signing Christopher Nkunku, Malo Gusto, Badiashile, and Fofana.

He is regarded as one of the best defenders in France following his outstanding performances for Monaco last season. He racked up 46 appearances, scored six goals, and provided four assists in all competitions.

Since moving to Louis II Stadium from Stade de Reims in 2020, he has made 16 goal contributions in 129 appearances. The French contingent at Chelsea should help Disasi settle at the club and make it easier for him to adjust to life in England.

Disasi will compete with Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill for a starting berth ahead of their league opener against Liverpool on August 13.

