Man Utd locked in talks with Monaco to sign Axel Disasi

Manchester United are locked in negotiations with AS Monaco for the signing of highly-rated defender Axel Disasi this summer, according to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg.

However, Man Utd face stiff competition for Disasi’s signature from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United. Plettenberg claims the Magpies are also in talks with Monaco and are hoping to convince the player to turn down Man Utd and move to the St James’ Park instead.

Both Premier League clubs would be able to offer the 25-year-old Champions League football next season and with his contract expiring in 2025, it would be wise to sell him this summer with several clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Disasi, who was first credited with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe following his outstanding performances for Monaco last term.

The France international was ever-present for Philippe Clement’s outfit – featuring in 49 games and making 10 goal contributions across all competitions as Monaco finished 6th in the Ligue 1 table, three points behind 4th-placed Stade Rennais.

Since moving to Monaco three years ago from Reims, he has racked up 129 appearances, scored 12 times, and registered four assists in all competitions.

Defensive reinforcement

Man Utd are in the market to bolster their defence following the future certainty of Harry Maguire after he was stripped off the captaincy by United manager Ten Hag.

It is believed that the 30-year-old is not in the Dutch boss’s plans for next season and could be shipped out before the window closes in September.

He is attracting interest from several clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham , and Newcastle United. Maguire’s remaining contract with Man United will expire in 2025 and could be sold for £30m.

Disasi is seen as a perfect replacement for Maguire and according to Florian Plettenberg, Monaco want up to £43m for the versatile centre-back and both Man Utd and Newcastle are aware of his asking price.

Manchester United are closing in on a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and are expected to speed up other transfer deals once the Cameroon international puts pen to paper on a long-term deal.

