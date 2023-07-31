Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Jesper Lindstrom

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Jesper Lindstrom this summer, as per the Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet.

The 23-year-old moved to the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium back in 2021 from Danish side Brondby IF in a £6m deal. Upon joining the Eagles, the midfielder has established himself as a key first-team member for Frankfurt, helping his side in winning the Europa League in the 2021/22 season.

It seems after displaying promising performances for the Bundesliga side, Lindstrom has attracted the attention of several big Premier League clubs with Arsenal and Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

While citing and translating the print version of Ekstra Bladet, Sport Witness reports that Liverpool are looking to strengthen their engine room this summer and have identified Lindstrom as a serious target.

The report further claims that the Reds have already opened formal talks with Frankfurt to sign the midfielder and the German club have made it clear that they want a fee of at least £26m[€30m] to let their star man leave but the price may increase to £43m[€50m] if there’s a bidding war. So, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool opt to push forward with this deal and sign Lindstrom.

However, Ekstra Bladet states that securing Lindstrom’s signature won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Arsenal are also eyeing a swoop for him and they have already held initial talks with Frankfurt to purchase the midfielder.

Lindstrom still has three years left in his current contract so Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

The Dane is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the attackers, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

Lindstrom is a talented player and has already showcased his talent in the German top-flight in recent times. So, the 23-year-old could be a shrewd signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool decide to sign Lindstrom to strengthen their engine room in this transfer window.