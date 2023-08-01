Man Utd interested in signing Jean-Clair Todibo this summer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo in this transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

After enjoying a promising campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, the Red Devils have opted to strengthen the squad this summer to continue the rebuild.

They have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana to bolster the midfield and goalkeeping department. United are also closing in on a deal to purchase Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to reinforce their frontline.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Ten Hag is open to letting Harry Maguire leave the club as the Dutchman hasn’t been impressed by the 30-year-old’s recent displays.

Several defenders have been mentioned as potential targets for Man Utd to replace the Englishman with Kim Min-Jae and Axel Disasi being among them. But, while the South Korean has opted to join Bayern Munich this summer, Disasi is closing in on joining Chelsea.

Todibo to Man Utd

So, having missed out on their two primary targets, United have opted to shift focus to alternative options and have now identified Todibo as a serious target to replace Maguire if he leaves.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Man Utd are planning to sign a new centre-back this summer and are plotting a swoop for the French defender.

The 23-year-old – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract so Nice are in a strong position to demand a big fee if United make a concrete approach.

After struggling to showcase his best during his time at Barcelona, the Frenchman has flourished over the last few years at the Allianz Riviera Stadium following his move to the Ligue 1.

Todibo is quick, has the composure to play out from the back against high-pressing opposition, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, the 23-year-old would be a solid acquisition for Man Utd as a replacement for Maguire if the former Leicester City star were to be sold in this transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side eventually decide to cash-in on Maguire and sign Todibo to bolster their defence this summer.