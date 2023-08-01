Chelsea confident of signing Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Chelsea are confident of completing a deal for Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise this summer, beating off competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, according to 90min.

Olise is attracting interest from several top clubs following his impressive performances for Palace since breaking into the first team in 2021. He has made a total of 71 appearances, scored six goals, and provided 19 assists across all competitions for the Eagles.

The 21-year-old was ever-present for Roy Hodgson’s side as they finished above Chelsea in the Premier League table last season – racking up 40 appearances and making 13 goal contributions.

90min claims that Arsenal have been showing a keen interest in signing the French U21 international while Man City have also expressed their interest, but Chelsea are ‘confident’ they have won the race to sign the winger.

Michael’s brother, Richard, is part of Chelsea’s youth set-up and 90min says they already have a good relationship with the Olise family, so the West Londoners beleive that close bond has helped them win the race for the Palace star.

The report says Olise is available for just £35m due to a ‘mechanism’ in his contract, and he’d be an excellent signing for Chelsea if they could get him at that price.

Competition

Despite being hopeful of getting the deal done, Chelsea could still face stiff competition for Olise’s signature from Arsenal and Man City. The Gunners have already brought in Kai Havertz from Chelsea but he’s expected to be deployed in midfield, hence the need to sign a back-up for Bukayo Saka.

Saka is one of Arteta’s key players but Arsenal need a top class winger to support the England international and play in the cup competitions to give him a rest, and it seems Olise is on their radar.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have sold Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli and will need a replacement on the right wing. The treble winners are yet to be really active in the transfer market having only signed Mateo Kovacic earlier in the summer.

According to 90min, Palace, who lost Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray on a free transfer, are already preparing for life after Olise and are on the verge of signing Brazilian youngster Matheus Franca.

