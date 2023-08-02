Man Utd will submit official bid to sign Amrabat soon

Manchester United will reportedly submit a formal proposal to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat as soon as they can sell Fred or Donny van de Beek this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have decided to bolster their engine room this summer and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea in a £60m deal.

However, it appears Erik ten Hag is keen on purchasing a second midfield option in this transfer window and has identified Amrabat as a serious target.

But, it has been suggested that having already splashed more than £150m in purchasing Andre Onana, Mount and Rasmus Hojlund – who is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford after United agreed on a deal in principle with Atalanta, they can’t afford to add more firepower unless they cash-in on some of their stars.

Ten Hag is reportedly open to let Fred leave the club as he wasn’t impressed by the Brazilian’s displays last season and the United boss is also ready to sell Donny van de Beek.

Amrabat to Man Utd

The South American has been linked with Galatasaray in recent times and he has reportedly accepted to move to Turkey. On the other hand, Real Sociedad has expressed a firm interest in signing Van de Beek and have already opened direct talks with Man Utd to acquire his service.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd will submit a formal offer to sign Amrabat as soon as they sell Fred or Van de Beek this summer.

The journalist further claims that the Moroccan don’t want to prolong his stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and has already accepted to join Man Utd.

Romano also states that Saudi Arabian clubs have recently expressed their interest in signing Amrabat but the midfielder has no intention of moving to the Middle East as his priority is to move to Old Trafford.

Romano wrote:

“Amrabat has no doubts: he said yes to Manchester United, he wants the move since first talks in June despite rich Saudi bids. No official bid yet — Man Utd will send it as soon as Fred/Donny leave.”

It has been suggested that Fiorentina are ready to let their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £26m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd. So, the record Premier League champions can sign the African for a reasonable fee if they purchase him in this transfer window.