Sofyan Amrabat determined to join Man United

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has his sights on joining Manchester United.

Man United have been touted to sign the Moroccan star for several weeks, but they are yet to make an approach for him. Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Amrabat awaits a move to the Premier League club, and it is only a matter of time before United make the right offer.

A number of other teams are also interested in the £26 million midfielder, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim that he is only focused on signing for a top club, specifically United. The former Feyenoord star has clearly expressed his desire to join the Red Devils

Top class

United have had a productive summer transfer window thus far. They brought in a new playmaker in Mason Mount before investing on a world-class goalkeeper in Andre Onana. The club are currently close to confirming the purchase of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Manager Erik ten Hag may want more additions to the squad before the September 1 deadline. A holding midfielder seems to be one of the main targets with the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay. Fred is likely to be sold with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

McTominay has not been placed on the transfer list yet, but United are open to offloading him for the right price in the current window. This could open up the possibility of signing Amrabat, who could start as an understudy behind Casemiro before replacing him in the XI.

Amrabat is strong ball-playing midfielder who has exceptional concentration. He has the ideal physical attributes to suit the Premier League and would be a good piece of business. A transfer could be fairly easy to complete if United are prepared to meet the £26m asking price. There is currently no genuine competition from a top European side for Amrabat.