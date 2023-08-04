Arsenal closing in on deal to sign David Raya after submitting offer

Arsenal have Aaron Ramsdale as their first-choice goalkeeper, having signed him from Sheffield United in 2021, but Mikel Arteta could be bringing in some serious competition for the 25-year-old if reports are to be believed.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for David Raya this summer and Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday night that a bid of £20m + £3m has been lodged for the Brentford shot-stopper.

David Ornstein has now provided an update and while he says Arsenal’s opening offer is expected to be rejected, it’s only ‘slightly below’ Brentford’s asking price.

The Athletic journalist says both Arsenal and Brentford want an agreement to be reached and are working on the ‘finer details’ of a deal. Raya has reportedly already agreed personal terms so it’s just down to the two clubs to agree a fee.

Ornstein said on Twitter:

Brentford expected to turn down opening Arsenal offer for David Raya but proposal is only slightly below what #BrentfordFC are seeking + talks continue. Both parties want deal for 27yo GK to happen & are now working on finer details

Raya joined the Bees from Blackburn Rovers in 2019 and has gone on to make 161 appearances in all competitions, conceding 162 appearances with 54 clean sheets. He was top of the Premier League table for saves made (77.7%) from shots on target faced last season and outperformed his expected goals conceded by two goals.

Quality addition

The 27-year-old was fourth among top-flight shot-stoppers for long-range passes (39.3%) and top of the table for passes attempted (1367). While an important player, Brentford are ready to sell as he has just one year left on his contract.

Ramsdale has made 78 appearances for the Gunners, conceding 87 goals with 29 clean sheets. He’s been a safe pair of hands in North London, but Arteta wants a keeper to push his No.1 this season. The England international had a 70.6% save percentage in the Premier League last season and was 8th in the table for passes attempted (956).

If Arsenal sign Raya, it will open the door for Matt Turner to leave. The USA international is currently No.2 at the Emirates Stadium but it close to joining Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal lock horns with Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6 and have their opening Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on August 12, so they could do with having their goalkeeper situation resolved before the league campaign begins.