Man Utd plotting swoop for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have been busy in this transfer window and have already purchased Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund by spending over £150m.

However, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag won’t stop the transfer business just yet as he is keen on adding more firepower to his squad before the end of this window.

The Dutch boss is reportedly looking to sign a second midfield option after signing Mount this summer. Several players have been mentioned as serious targets for United over the last few weeks with Sofyan Amrabat and Romeo Lavia being among them, but Goretzka is now emerging as a potential option.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Thomas Tuchel hasn’t been impressed by the German midfielder’s recent displays so the Bayern boss is planning the future without Goretzka.

Goretzka to Man Utd

The report further claims that Man Utd are a long-term admirer of the German international and they are ‘closely monitoring’ his current situation ahead of a potential move this summer.

Goretzka – valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract so Bayern Munich are expected to demand a big fee to let their star man leave if Man Utd opt to formalise their interest.

The 28-year-old has already showcased his talent at the highest level for Bayern over the last few years, helping the Bavarian club win several Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.

So, he would certainly be a great coup for Man Utd if they opt to formalise their interest and sign him in this transfer window.

However, it has widely been suggested that Man Utd are prioritising a move for Amrabat to bolster their engine room and the midfielder has already agreed to move to Old Trafford.

So, it seems Goretzka could be an alternative option in-case they miss out on purchasing the African in this transfer window. It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to purchase Amrabat or shift focus on signing the 28-year-old to bolster the middle of the park this summer.