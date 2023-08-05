Man United expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are expected to open formal talks for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat soon.

The Red Devils are currently on the look out for a new defensive midfielder and it has been widely reported that Amrabat is the prime transfer target. Man United are yet to make an offer for the Moroccan, but that could happen soon, as per Romano.

As per the Italian journalist, negotiations are anticipated between United and Fiorentina for the 26-year-old with Fred and Donny van de Beek close to leaving the club. Amrabat has a clear mindset of joining the Premier League giants this summer.

Quality midfielder

United have been impressive with their transfer strategy this summer. They initially sought to land a creative midfielder in Mason Mount before purchasing goalkeeper Andre Onana. The club recently completed the signing of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Their next priority is a holding midfielder and there are not many better than Amrabat in the Italian top-flight. The Moroccan has gone from strength to strength over the past year. He was brilliant for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar last winter.

He continued the brilliant form for Fiorentina, helping them reach the finals of the Italian Cup and the Conference League. The 26-year-old is a strong ball-playing midfielder, and should provide quality competition and back-up to Casemiro.

Last season, there were plenty of matches where United missed the presence of Casemiro due to suspension. His replacements in Fred and Scott McTominay failed to display the same defensive resolve and were largely inconsistent.

In Amrabat, United should have a more reliable presence in the no.6 role in case Casemiro is sidelined. The Moroccan could also keep the former Real Madrid man on his toes, knowing that he could be replaced if he underperforms.

Romano claims that United could sign Amrabat with the likes of Fred and Van de Beek nearing exits, but there is also the possibility of Scott McTominay leaving. West Ham have asked for his medical records from United.