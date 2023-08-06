Tottenham eye move for midfielder as Hojbjerg replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in a midfielder this summer before sanctioning the sale of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Football Insider.

Spurs have been one of the busiest sides this window as Ange Postecoglou looks to reshape his squad for the forthcoming season. Tottenham have offloaded several players including Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Arnaut Danjuma, and Clément Lenglet.

Ben Davis, Eric Dier, and Davinson Sánchez have also been linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the latter set to join Spartak Moscow in a deal worth £13m.

Hojbjerg is also reportedly on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid with the La Liga side believed to be willing to pay a fee in excess of £25m for the Danish international.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for Spurs since joining the club from Southampton in 2020 where he represented the Saints in 134 games, scored five times, and recorded six assists across all competitions

Hojbjerg has racked up 145 appearances, netted 10 times, and provided 16 times in all competitions during his three-year stay in North London.

Last season, he featured in 44 matches for Spurs and made 12 goal contributions as they finished 8th in the Premier League after a tough start to the campaign.

Replacement

However, Hojbjerg is expected to leave the club before the end of the month, therefore, a replacement will be needed. According to Football Insider, Spurs will only sanction the sale of Hojbjerg once they bring in a new midfielder.

The report says they were interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie but will move on to other targets after he opted to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Tottenham have signed five players so far this summer following the arrivals of James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, and Ashley Phillips. The North Londoners are also reportedly closing in on deals for Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven and Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz.

As it stands, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Tanguy Ndombele, and Oliver Skipp are Postecoglou’s midfield options ahead of the new season with Rodrigo Bentancur still on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

It will be interesting to see which midfielder Postecoglou opts to sign over the coming weeks but they are unlikely to have a new man on-board in-time for their Premier League opener against Brentford on Sunday 13th.

