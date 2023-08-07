Man Utd make the first move to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United have made first contact to discuss a potential deal for OGC Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has widely been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on cashing-in on Harry Maguire this summer and wants to purchase a new defender to replace the Englishman.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been credited with an interest in Maguire, but neither club have formalised their interest yet. In the meantime, West Ham are reportedly willing to sign the 30-year-old, but it has been suggested that the United star doesn’t want to move to the London Stadium and is willing to stay at Old Trafford.

Man Utd were seemingly prioritising signing Kim Min-Jae and Axel Disasi as potential replacements for Maguire, but United have missed out on both as they have joined Bayern Munich and Chelsea respectively.

Todibo to Man Utd

Having failed to purchase two of their key targets, Ten Hag’s side have been forced to shift focus to alternative options with Todibo now emerging as a serious target.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd are keen on signing Todibo this summer and they have already made contact to enquire about the details of signing the player.

The journalist further claims that United haven’t submitted any bid to secure his signature yet so nothing has been advanced regarding this deal. Man Utd will only formalise their interest in signing the Frenchman if they sell Maguire before the end of this window.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United had contacts to be informed on the conditions of Jean Clair Todibo deal. No bid or talks at this stage as the option could only be activated if Harry Maguire leaves.”

Todibo – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, Nice are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him in this transfer window.

The 23-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, excellent in playing out from the back, good in the air, good in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Todibo is a talented defender and possesses high potential so he could turn out to be a solid acquisition for Man Utd if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.