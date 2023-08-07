Arsenal working to finalise transfer of David Raya

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are working to finalise the transfer of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya with Matt Turner set to leave for Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners made an opening offer of £23 million to sign the Spanish shot-stopper last week, but the proposal was quickly turned down by Brentford. Talks are continuing between the clubs and as per The Athletic, Arsenal are keen to strike a deal.

The London heavyweights want the 27-year-old to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the number 1 role as Turner edges closer to an exit. Turner is on his way to Forest on a permanent basis. A deal has been agreed in principle for his transfer.

Football.london claim that the Forest have agreed to pay £7 million plus £3 million in add-ons for the United States international. He has been given permission to head to Nottingham to undergo the necessary formalities for the switch.

Competition

Ramsdale has established himself as Arsenal’s first-choice keeper since the 2021/22 season, but Raya should keep him on his toes. We have already seen a response from the Englishman. He was one of Arsenal’s best players in the Community Shield win.

The 25-year-old made 3 key saves against Manchester City on Sunday evening and also denied Rodrigo from the penalty spot. He should start the season in goal, but Raya’s arrival would mean that he has no room for errors between the sticks.

Raya was the best shot-stopper in the English top-flight last season when it came to saves, saves accuracy, ball recoveries and long balls. He may initially join Arsenal as a deputy behind Ramsdale, and will be determined to push for a starting role.

Arsenal’s lack of quality depth contributed towards their poor end to the 2022/23 campaign. They were in pole position to lift the league title for most of the season, but fell off right at the end. The club seem determined to avoid the same.