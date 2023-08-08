Chelsea in talks to sign PSG forward Neymar

Chelsea have held talks over a potential move to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his attack, according to RMC Sport.

Neymar has informed the Ligue I champions of his desire to leave the club this summer and PSG are open to cashing-in on the South American superstar if a suitable offer arrives.

Neymar still has three years left on his contract – which is worth over 30 million euro’s net per season – and is not willing to reduce his salary so it’s not going to be easy to find a buyer.

The Premier League could be a possibility as the French outlet claims that Neymar’s representatives have been in long-term negotiations with Chelsea over a possible move to Stamford Bridge.

He was first linked with a move to the West Londoners last summer but PSG were reluctant to sell as they believed they had a better chance of winning the Champions League following the arrival of Lionel Messi.

However, PSG are now open to selling Neymar – who is valued at £52m by Transfermarkt – and Chelsea have the money to complete a deal but it remains to be seen whether they will formalise their interest this summer.

The Brazil forward is undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the world and has provided 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances for PSG since joining from Barcelona in 2017.

He has helped the club win several titles including the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophée des Champions as well as finishing as UEFA Champions League runner-up in the 2019/20 season.

Injury issues

However, Neymar has been hampered by a number of injury issues in recent years. Last season, he suffered an ankle injury in February which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

At 31, it would be a big risk for Chelsea to spend big money on a player who’s struggled to stay fit in recent seasons. Even if Chelsea did make a suitable offer, it remains to be seen whether Neymar would want to join a club who aren’t in the Champions League this year.

Neymar would welcome a move back to his former club Barcelona but according to RMC Sport, he is not in Xavi’s plan for next season therefore his dream move is highly unlikely to happen. A Brazilian club are also said to be interested in signing the forward but he wants to remain in Europe.

PSG have moved quickly to sign Portugal international Goncalo Ramos from Benfica on a season-long loan deal as a possible replacement for Neymar.

The Ligue 1 champions are currently undergoing a rebuild following the exits of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos while the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe has also been linked with a move away from France after refusing to extend his contract.

Neymar’s situation at the club could develop quickly in the coming weeks and we will have to wait and see if Chelsea will make an official bid.

Read more: Report: Chelsea ready to swoop for 24yo international star, bargain £20m deal could be done quickly