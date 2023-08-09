Todibo considered a priority target to replace Maguire

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United consider Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as a priority target if Harry Maguire leaves this summer.

Man United have made three signings in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund in the transfer window and there could be a few more arrivals before the deadline on September 1.

West Ham are currently interested in signing Maguire, and Romano claims that his exit could see United pursue a replacement. Todibo is the ‘priority target’, and talks have already taken place over a potential deal.

Top-class

Maguire had a difficult 2023/24 season with the Red Devils. He lost his starting spot in the Premier League after just 2 outings. He ended the campaign with only 6 four more starts in the top-flight.

He is now the 4th-choice centre-back behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof in the pecking order, and we won’t be surprised if he leaves with interest from the Hammers.

Romano claims that Todibo is the prime target to replace him. The Frenchman has been a top-class performer for Nice in the last few years, and would be another quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

He fits into the playing style of manager Erik ten Hag with his strong ball-playing ability. He also has a good physical presence and does not shy away from making crunch tackles or winning duels.

Romano recently claimed that the Frenchman could be available for £39 million. United will be hoping to recoup most of that sum from the sale of Maguire to David Moyes’ side in the coming days.

Todibo won’t be a guaranteed starter for United next season, but should get valuable minutes with rotation and possible injuries. Varane is injury-prone and missed several key games last season.

Martinez also spent a couple of months on the sidelines last term with a metatarsal injury. Todibo should get playing time under ten Hag unlike Maguire, who lost the confidence of the manager.