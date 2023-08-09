David Raya to undergo Arsenal medical this week

Spain international David Raya is set to undergo his medical at Arsenal this week after a £30m deal was agreed with Brentford, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Raya has been strongly linked with a move to North London this summer and the Gunners entered formal talks with the Bees last week. Romano says a deal has now been agreed with Arsenal paying £30m including add-ons for the 27-year-old’s signature.

The Italian journalist says personal terms have already been agreed so Raya is set to undergo his medical this week with the two clubs preparing the paperwork to complete the deal.

The Athletic reports that the ball-playing goalkeeper will put pen to paper on a five-year deal until 2028 with the option of a further year. Arsenal had an initial bid worth £23m rejected last week by the Bees, but finally, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs.

Raya, who has been replaced by Mark Flekken from Freiburg, was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich but both clubs pulled out of the race to sign him.

Spurs ended up signing Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, while the Bundesliga champions are still in the market for a shot-stopper following the long-term injury to club no.1 Manuel Neuer and the surprise exit of Yann Sommer to Inter Milan.

Arsenal sped up Raya’s deal after agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest for the sale of Matt Turner – who served as back-up to Aaron Ramsdale last season.

Quality signing

Raya, who only has one year left on his contract, is regarded as one best ball-playing goalkeepers in Europe following his outstanding displays for Brentford.

The former Blackburn shot-stopper helped the Bees secure a 7th-placed finish in their second season in the Premier League, after gaining promotion to the top-flight in 2021 – beating Swansea City in the Championship play-off final.

He has made 161 appearances and kept 54 clean sheets in all competitions for Brentford. Raya is seen as an ideal fit for Arsenal and will fight with Ramsdale for the no.1 position ahead of the new season.

Raya is now set to become Arsenal’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber.

