Arsenal still remain interested in signing Douglas Luiz

Arsenal still want to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his squad, according to renowned journalist Dean Jones who told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners were strongly interested in Luiz last summer as they looked to overhaul their midfield and saw three bids rejected by Villa – who were determined to keep hold of the South American.

Unai Emery’s side tied Luiz down to a new long-term contract back in September 2022 but that doesn’t appear to have deterred Arsenal. Journalist Dean Jones claims it’s an ‘open secret’ that Arsenal still want to sign Luiz and he feels the 25-year-old would be an excellent fit in Mikel Arteta’s system.

However, Jones feels a move could be difficult this summer as Arsenal may not have the required finances to afford the type of offer it would take for Aston Villa to cash-in on Luiz.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“I think it’s an open secret in football that Arsenal still want Douglas Luiz, but they have failed to sign him in the past and given that Aston Villa are in a better place now than they were in 2022, I would expect them to keep hold of him again, he said. “It would take a huge offer to change their stance on that and while I do actually think this would be a great style of player for Arsenal to sign, I’m not convinced they have the capability in this window to make an offer that is so strong that Aston Villa can not turn it down.”

Spending spree

The Gunners have already spent around £200m on three new signings following the arrivals of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

Arteta is also looking to finalise the move of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as a replacement for Matt Turner – who’s set to join Nottingham Forest. Arsenal have seen their initial offer of £23m dismissed by the Bees, however, negotiations are ongoing.

Therefore, Arsenal may struggle to afford another big-money signing such as Luiz unless they sell unwanted players to generate extra funds. The Brazilian is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, however, as he’s under a long-term contract, Villa are under no pressure to sell and would demand more to sell the midfielder.

Luiz is a key cog in Emery’s side as he helped the club secure qualification to the UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing 7th in the Premier League table last season.

He featured in 40 games, scored seven goals, and provided six assists across all competitions for Villa. He is expected to play a crucial for the Birmingham club this season so a move to Arsenal looks unlikely.

