Man Utd join Tottenham in the race to sign Edmond Tapsoba

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur target and Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba this summer, as per the journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

The Red Devils are seemingly looking to sign a new centre-back in this transfer window after transfer-listing Harry Maguire. West Ham United have shown the most concrete interest in signing the defender and have already agreed on a £30m deal with United.

It has been suggested that after agreeing on a deal in principle with the record Premier League champions, the Hammers will now focus on finalising the personal terms with the player before concluding this move.

So, it is expected that after selling Maguire, Man Utd will look to sign a new centre-back to replace the England international. Writing on the Manchester Evening News, Luckhurst has reported that the Red Devils admire Tapsoba and they could make a swoop for him in this transfer window.

Battle

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tottenham are planning to strengthen their backline this summer and are willing to sign at least two centre-backs before the end of this window.

They have already purchased Micky van de Ven from VfL Wolfsburg and it has been suggested that Spurs could now look to sign a second defender this summer with Tapsoba being mentioned as the number one target. So, United are set to face a stern challenge from the Lilywhites in getting any potential deal done for the Leverkusen star.

Tapsoba still has three years left in his current contract so Leverkusen are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer and are asking a fee of around £61m. So, Tottenham or Man Utd will have to spend big to acquire the African’s service this summer.

However, it has been reported that Man Utd are prioritising a move for Jean-Clair Todibo as a replacement for Maguire if the Englishman leaves this summer. So, it seems Tapsoba is an alternative option should they fail to broker a deal for the Frenchman.

Therefore, Tottenham are currently in the front of the queue ahead of Man Utd to sign Tapsoba but it is going to be very difficult for the Red Devils or Spurs to purchase the centre-back if the Bundesliga side stay firm on their valuation.