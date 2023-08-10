Man Utd considering Marc Guehi to replace Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. West Ham United are closing in on a deal for the 30-year-old, so the Red Devils will have to replace him.

Ten Hag has Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly and Jonny Evans at his disposal, but Bailly is nearing a departure as he’s out of favour while Evans’ role is unknown given his advancing age. Tamara Penn of Mail Online says United are interested in Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021 and has gone on to make 82 appearances in all competitions. Guehi played in all but one Premier League game last season, averaging more tackles per game (1.5) than Maguire (0.5), Varane (1) and Lindelof (1.1), so it’s easy to see why United would be keen.

The highly rated centre-back, who has represented England on four occasions, won’t come cheap though. United want to bring him to Old Trafford if Maguire leaves, but Palace have slapped a £60m price tag on his head and have him tied down for another three years, so they hold all the cards in negotiations.

Diogo Dalot was the only United player to average more interceptions per game than Guehi too, so he’s excellent at turning over the ball. The England international averaged more passes per game (59.5) than any United player, so he would be a perfect fit for Ten Hag.

West Ham could be signing Maguire for £30m, so the money raised from his sale can go towards Guehi if United are uncomfortable with his lofty valuation. Palace had a strong end to the campaign, finishing 11th after Roy Hodgson returned, but United can offer Champions League football and won a trophy last season, so they’re an attractive club.

Guehi would be an improvement on Maguire based on 2022/23, but time will tell if United lodge a bid.