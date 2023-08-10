Benjamin Pavard keen on joining Man Utd this summer

Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard is reportedly keen on joining Manchester United in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After agreeing on a £30m deal with West Ham United to sell Harry Maguire, the Red Devils have seemingly started to step up their efforts to sign a potential replacement for the Englishman.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks with Jean-Clair Todibo being mentioned as the primary target.

However, it appears Pavard is also on Erik ten Hag’s wish-list and the record Premier League champions have already held initial talks to acquire his service.

After joining Bayern Munich back in 2019 from VfB Stuttgart, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at the Allianz Stadium over the last few years, helping his side win multiple Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy.

Pavard to Man Utd

However, it has been suggested that having entered the final year of his current contract, Pavard has made it clear that he has no intention of signing an extension with the Bavarian club as he wants to take a new challenge in his career.

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd are exploring the possibility of signing Pavard this summer and the Frenchman is keen on moving to Old Trafford.

The journalist further claims that along with Pavard, Todibo is high on Ten Hag’s shortlist. Edmond Tapsoba is also on United’s radar but he is considered as a backup option to the French duo.

Romano also says that the Dutch boss will make his final decision soon as to among them who he feels would be an ideal option to strengthen the backline. So, it remains to be seen who Man Utd will eventually opt to sign this summer.

Romano wrote:

“Benjamin Pavard, open to leaving Bayern this summer and keen on Manchester United move. He’d love to join the club and try Premier League experience. Ten Hag will decide soon fav option between Pavard and Todibo; backup option, Tapsoba.”

It has been suggested that Bayern are ready to cash-in on the 27-year-old this summer in fear of losing him for free and want a fee of at least £26m. So, he would be an affordable signing for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

Pavard has already showcased his talent at the highest level for club and country over the last few years. So, he would be a shrewd signing for United if they eventually opt to acquire his service this summer.