Erik ten Hag tells Man Utd to sign Benjamin Pavard

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has instructed the club to sign Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard this summer.

The Mancunian giants have already made three signings in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, and Pavard could be the next in line with Harry Maguire set to leave the club. As per L’Equipe, ten Hag has told his management that he would like the World Cup winner in his squad.

The same outlet claim that Man United must now make an approach to Bayern for the former Stuttgart defender. They suggest that a deal could materialise between the clubs for £26 million.

Top player

United have made the decision to offload Maguire after receiving a lucrative £30 million offer from West Ham United. The club are now likely to consider a better replacement in the squad. There are not many better than Pavard, who has the ability to play in central defence or on the right side of the backline.

Ten Hag has already given his go-ahead for the transfer of the Frenchman and earlier today, Fabrizio Romano reported that the player is also keen on moving to United to experience the Premier League. The Red Devils could lodge an official bid to sign the 27-year-old as soon as Maguire’s move to West Ham is finalised.

Maguire has been a decent performer for United in the past 4 years, but he does not suit the manager with his tendency to make unforced defensive errors. Pavard is someone, who is better with the ball at his feet. He can play in different defensive positions, and should be able to adapt, coming from a top club in Bayern.

A starting spot is far from guaranteed for the £116,000-a-week star, but he could get plenty of minutes due to his versatility. Pavard looks likely to be United’s 4th signing of the summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether the club will support ten Hag with more arrivals before the deadline on September 1.