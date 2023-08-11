Man Utd join Tottenham in the race to sign Perr Schuurs

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur target and Torino star Perr Schuurs this summer, as per 90min.

After agreeing to sell Harry Maguire to West Ham United in a £30m deal, the Red Devils are looking to accelerate their efforts to sign a new centre-back to replace the 30-year-old.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times with Jean-Clair Todibo and Benjamin Pavard being mentioned as priority targets, but Schuurs is now emerging as a potential option.

After moving to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last summer, the 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Serie A last term, helping his side finish in the top half of the table.

It seems the Dutchman’s impressive displays for Torino haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention in recent times with Man Utd and Spurs among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by 90min, Man Utd have prepared a shortlist of defenders to replace Maguire and Todibo is their number-one target. However, along with the Frenchman, Schuurs and Jarrad Branthwaite are also on United’s radar.

Battle

The report further claims that United are also interested in Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba but he is considered an ‘expensive alternative’.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether United can sign Todibo this summer or opt to shift focus on alternative targets such as Schuurs to bolster their backline.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Tottenham are keen on signing a new centre-back this summer and Tapsoba is on their wish-list, however, Schuurs is also an option for Ange Postecoglou’s side. So, Man Utd are set to face fierce competition from Spurs in getting any potential deal done for the former Ajax star.

Having joined the club last summer, Schuurs still has more than three years left in his current contract. So, Torino are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in and want a fee of around £34m. Therefore, Man Utd or Tottenham will have to spend big to acquire his service.

Schuurs is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

The Dutchman previously worked together with Erik Ten Hag at Ajax so the United boss could play a key role in persuading the defender to move to Old Trafford and beat Tottenham in this race if the two clubs go head-to-head with each other over this deal.