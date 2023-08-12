Man Utd plotting swoop for Everton star Amadou Onana

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Everton star Amadou Onana in this transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

Following a promising debut season as the United boss last term, Erik ten Hag is eager to strengthen the squad this summer to continue the rebuild.

The Red Devils have already purchased Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund by spending over £150m. It has been suggested that Ten Hag wants to add more firepower before the end of this transfer window and signing a second midfielder after Mount is on his agenda.

It has been reported that United can’t sign a new midfielder unless they sell some of their current options. Man Utd have recently sold Fred to Fenerbahce, while Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek have also been linked with a move away from the club.

So, it appears having sold the Brazilian, Man Utd are now looking to accelerate their efforts to sign a new midfielder to replace him. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Sofyan Amrabat being mentioned as the primary target.

Onana to Man Utd

However, according to the report by the Daily Mail, signing the Moroccan won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him.

The report further claims that Man Utd are assessing a move for Onana as an alternative to Amrabat if they fail to lure him to Old Trafford this summer.

However, it has been suggested that Amrabat has already agreed to join Man Utd and he doesn’t want to go anywhere else. It has also been reported that United have already held initial talks with Fiorentina to acquire his service. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to secure his signature or shift focus on alternative options such as Onana.

Having joined Everton last summer, the Belgian – valued at around £39m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, the Merseyside club are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in. Therefore, Man Utd will have to spend big to acquire his service if they formalise their interest this summer.