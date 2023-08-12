[Teams] Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal begin the new 2023/24 Premier League season with a home game against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium this lunchtime [12.30pm kick-off].

Mikel Arteta has spent over £200m strengthening his squad this summer after the Gunners narrowly missed out on the title last season. The Spanish coach is determined to go one better this campaign and has added some much-needed depth to his ranks to help achieve that goal.

Declan Rice is Arsenal’s marquee signing this summer after the North Londoners splashed over £100m to sign the England international from West Ham. Rice makes his competitive debut as he lines-up in the defensive midfield role against Forest.

Jurrien Timber has also arrived from Ajax and the versatile defender starts at left-back today as he makes his competitive debut having impressed in pre-season. Timber is traditionally a centre-back or right-back, but he’s able to fill-in on the left and he’s deputising for Oleksandr Zinchenko today with the Ukrainian not fit to start after a calf injury.

Kai Havertz was perhaps a surprise addition to the Arsenal squad this summer after he was brought in from Chelsea in a £65m deal. The German international makes his debut today as he lines-up in the No.8 position which has been vacated by Granit Xhaka following his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Gabriel Jesus is ruled out for Arsenal after undergoing a minor knee operation earlier this month. The Brazilian is expected to return in early September. Eddie Nketiah starts up front today in Jesus’ absence and he’ll be looking to

Arsenal are about to sign another goalkeeper with David Raya arriving from Brentford. However, Aaron Ramsdale continues between the sticks today with Karl Hein on the bench. Gabriel Magalhães is only fit for a place on the bench so Ben White starts alongside William Saliba in the middle of the back four.

Thomas Partey moves to right-back with Takehiro Tomiysu on the bench. Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all start for Arsenal in attack with Emile Smith Rowe, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Fabio Vieira among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Partey, White, Saliba, Timber; Rice, Ødegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Hein, Magalhães, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson

Forest

Turner, Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Boly, Aina, Yates, Mangala, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Johnson

Subs: Horvath, Williams, Kouyate, Awoniyi, Wood, Niakhaté, Elanga, Freuler, O’Brien