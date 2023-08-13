Chelsea eye summer move for striker as Nkunku replacement

Chelsea are working to try and find a new forward to replace Christopher Nkunku after the Frenchman was ruled for at least four months with a serious knee injury, according to the Sun.

The Blues were dealt a huge blow ahead of the new season after Nkunku suffered a knee injury during their final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

The France international underwent surgery and is expected to be out until the New Year. Nkunku isn’t able to train for at least four months and will need time to get back to full fitness so he’s unlikely to return to first team action until late January at the earliest.

Nkunku joined the Blues this summer from RB Leipzig and has impressed so far for the club during their pre-season games. He scored three goals in Chelsea’s friendly matches and was expected to lead the attack this season.

He played a key role for Leipzig last season as they clinched the German Cup by scoring in their 2-0 win over Frankfurt in the final. The 25-year-old netted 23 times and recorded nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig as they finished 3rd in the Bundesliga.

Chelsea also brought in Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal this summer but the 22-year-old has been inconsistent so far – missing several chances during their pre-season matches.

Jackson and Armando Broja are now Mauricio Pochettino’s only available first-team strikers for the start of the new season, therefore, the former PSG manager has confirmed he wants to add another forward to his squad.

New striker needed

Pochettino confirmed the club are ‘working’ around the clock to sign another attacker to solve a ‘big issue’ in the final third as they prepare to face Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday.

Pochettino said:

“We are working on the market because we are going to miss one offensive player like this. We are working, trying to find a solution for this. “Maybe in the short term or long term to add the right profile for the team to perform. We feel very sorry about him. “He was doing well, a very important player for us and one of the best offensive players who can play in different positions. It is a big issue for us. “Now we have to be positive in the way he is going to be with us again and recover as soon as possible in a good way.”

Chelsea have been linked with a move for several forwards including PSG star Neymar, but it remains to be seen whether the West Londoners decide to make a formal bid for the Brazilian.

The West Londoners are currently focussed on strengthening their midfield after losing several players this summer, however, it appears Pochettino is also looking another striker.

Romelu Lukaku is still at the club but the Belgium international is not in Pochettino’s plans and has been linked with a move to several clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Chelsea vs Liverpool: Preview and predictions for Premier League clash