Arsenal & Chelsea handed big boost in signing Kudus

Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed a boost in signing Ajax star Mohammed Kudus with Brighton & Hove Albion yet to reach an agreement.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Brighton had finalised a verbal deal worth £34 million for the 23-year-old and the Ghanaian was close to accepting personal terms. However, according to Florian Plettenberg, there is ‘no total agreement with any club’.

Brighton are continuing with talks for the African star, but the negotiations are not concrete. Ajax currently demand £34 million for their prized asset. In our opinion, this could encourage Arsenal and Chelsea to make late bids to sign the versatile ace.

Fantastic player

Kudus had a difficult start to his Ajax career with injuries but has found his feet in the last 12 months. The Ghanaian registered 18 goals and 7 assists in 42 appearances for his club in the previous campaign.

He began his Ajax career from a midfield role but played higher up the field last season. Kudus featured as a right winger, a striker as well as an attacking midfielder. He was most effective from the right flank.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are have been showing a keen interest in signing Kudus. The Gunners currently have Bukayo Saka as the automatic choice on the right wing, but there is no quality back-up behind the Englishman.

Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are capable of playing in the role, but have not been consistent enough to be rewarded with minutes off the bench. Kudus would be a quality player to deputise for Saka when required.

At Chelsea, there is a spot up for grabs on the right flank. Noni Madueke is currently the preferred choice on the right wing, but he is still inexperienced. Kudus could make the position his own with the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be a better destination for the Ghanaian over Arsenal, and it will be interesting to see whether either club will make an offer for Kudus with Brighton yet to finalise a deal.