Man Utd interested in Amadou Onana

According to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian , Manchester United are interested in Amadou Onana but may have some resistance from Everton who are unwilling to sell him. The 21-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive debut season at Goodison Park but may be seeking greener pastures after the Toffees narrowly avoided relegation.

Erik ten Hag isn’t short of midfielders with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and new-boy Mason Mount on the books, but United sold Zidane Iqbal to FC Utrecht and Fred to Fenerbahce this summer while Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek have been linked with departures, so replacements might be needed.

Onana joined Everton from LOSC Lille in 2022 and has gone on to make 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal with two assists. Only Casemiro averaged more tackles per game in the Premier League (3.2) than the Belgian international (2.2), so it’s easy to see why United would be keen.

Onana averaged more than one interception per game and won more freekicks than any United player. He’s creative and good at carrying the ball from deep, but Steinberg says Everton recognise his quality and won’t sell for less than £50m. The Red Devils have spent £160m on new signings but could raise transfer funds through the sale of Harry Maguire, McTominay and Van De Beek.

Onana would surely jump at the chance to sign for a club boasting Champions League football that won a domestic cup last season. Everton have been embroiled in a relegation battle for the previous two campaigns, so they might have to fight to keep Onana on Merseyside. The Belgian does have four years remaining on his deal, so Everton still hold the cards in negotiations.

Whether Onana would be a regular in the starting lineup remains to be seen too as Casemiro is first-choice when fit. The 21-year-old would be an upgrade on Kobbie Mainoo, McTominay and Van De Beek though.