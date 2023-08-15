Tottenham could make a move to sign Ivan Toney this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Brentford star Ivan Toney and they could make a move to sign him this summer as a replacement for Harry Kane, as per the transfer journalist Paul Brown.

After enjoying a stellar campaign for the Bees last term, scoring 20 goals and registering four assists in 33 Premier League appearances, the 27-year-old has attracted the attention of several upper echelons of the English clubs.

However, after his eight-month suspension due to the breaching of betting rules, those teams have decided to cool down their interest in him. But, it appears Tottenham remain keen on signing him this summer to see off potential competitions.

After cashing-in on Kane in this transfer window, Spurs are looking to sign a new striker to replace the Englishman. Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in recent times with Brennan Johnson, Jonathan David and Gift Emmanuel Orban being among them, but it seems Toney is on their radar as well.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown has claimed that Johnson wouldn’t be an ideal replacement for Kane, in addition, he would be very expensive for the North London club. So, Spurs should consider other options and Toney could be a ‘perfect’ target.

Toney to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Brentford could sell Toney this summer if his potential suitors such as Tottenham submit a suitable proposal. So, Spurs could manage to secure his signature in this window should they formalise their interest. But if that were to happen then they won’t be able to play him right-away and will have to wait until the third week of January at least to get his service.

Brown said:

“I can’t really see Brennan Johnson operating as a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane, he’s not that sort of player and I suspect he would cost quite a lot of money as well. “Ivan Toney is the more interesting one I hear a lot of people around the game say that they think he would perfect for Spurs. But would Brentford sell right now when he’s not available and won’t be around for a few months?

“It is possible they would consider a deal if the money is right I think, so that is one to watch. He obviously wouldn’t be able to play straightaway for Spurs, so they’d have to wait for him.”

Toney is an excellent striker and has already showcased his talent in the Premier League over the last couple of years. So, he would certainly be a great coup for Spurs if they sign him this summer.

However, Tottenham need a new striker right now to strengthen their squad and push for the top-four finish this season. So, it might not be a wise decision to spend big on Toney – who is set to remain sidelined for the first half of this term. Therefore, Spurs would be better off exploring other options to bolster their frontline in this transfer window.