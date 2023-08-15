Tottenham contemplating swoop for Wilfried Gnonto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a swoop for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto in this transfer window, as per London World.

After cashing-in on Harry Kane this summer, Spurs are seemingly looking to accelerate their efforts to sign a new centre-forward to replace the Englishman.

They have been getting linked with numerous options in recent times with Ivan Toney, Gift Emmanuel Orban and Mehdi Taremi being among them. But, Gnonto is now emerging as a serious target.

Having joined Leeds last summer, the 19-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term, though he failed to help his team stay up in the English top-flight.

So, after being impressed by his recent displays for Leeds, several Premier League clubs have been showing an interest in signing him, including Tottenham.

Gnonto to Tottenham

According to the report by London World, Tottenham are looking to sign a quick attacker this summer and have identified Gnonto as a serious option.

The report further claims that Leeds want at least £20m to let their star man leave and Spurs could opt to make a formal approach to sign him over the coming days to replace Kane.

However, London World claims that Tottenham are set to face fierce competition from Everton in getting any potential deal done for Gnonto as they are also keen on signing him and are currently the front-runner to acquire his service.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can beat the Merseyside club in this race if the two clubs go head-to-head with each other over this deal.

It has been suggested that Gnonto is keen on moving away from Elland Road this summer and has refused to play for Leeds in order to force a move. Therefore, it seems Tottenham can sign him if they formalise their interest.

Gnonto is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also can create opportunities for fellow attackers.

The Italian is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.