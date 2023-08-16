Man Utd agree personal terms with Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard ahead of finalising a move for him, as per the German outlet Sport Bild.

After being left unimpressed by Harry Maguire’s displays last season, Erik ten Hag is seemingly keen on cashing-in on the Englishman and signing a new defender to replace him.

It has even been reported that the Red Devils have already agreed on a deal in principle with West Ham United to sell Maguire. But, Fabrizio Romano previously suggested that although United have decided to let the 30-year-old leave, they won’t sanction his departure unless they find a suitable replacement.

Several players have been mentioned as serious targets for United with Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba being among them but Pavard is now emerging as the primary option.

It has recently been reported that Man Utd have made a move to sign the defender and the player is keen on joining Ten Hag’s side. But, Bayern Munich have no intention of letting their star man leave.

Pavard to Man Utd

Now, according to the report by Sport Bild, Pavard doesn’t want to stay at the Allianz Arena any more so he has become frustrated by the Bundesliga giants’ stance. Therefore, he has decided to take ‘explosive’ steps to engineer a move to Man Utd and has already agreed on personal terms with the record Premier League champions.

The report further claims that Man Utd have already seen an opening £25m offer rejected by the Bavarian club as they won’t let their star man leave unless United submit a £39m bid. Sport Bild states that Man Utd can’t afford to spend that much this summer unless they raise funds by selling Maguire.

Pavard has made his intention of joining Man Utd clear by liking and commenting on Raphael Varane’s post on social media last night following Man Utd’s hard-fought victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

So, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd can eventually manage to purchase Pavard to strengthen their backline in this transfer window. However, Maguire is reportedly reluctant to leave Man Utd so West Ham have been struggling to find an agreement with him regarding personal terms.

It has even been suggested that due to that reason, Maguire’s move to the London Stadium is currently looking unlikely. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether United opt to sign Pavard this summer if the Englishman stays at the club.