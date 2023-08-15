Arsenal could turn to Walker-Peters after Timber injury

According to Express Sport, Arsenal could consider a move for Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters following a serious injury for Jurrien Timber.

The London giants suffered a setback in the Premier League opener last weekend as Timber picked up a knee injury. It is predicted that he could be sidelined for a number of months as a result.

As per Express Sport, Walker-Peters could be a cost-cut alternative to fill the void left by Timber. He is a key part of manager Russell Martin’s plans, but there is an acceptance that he could leave.

Versatile full-back

Timber was hugely impressive for the Gunners in pre-season from both full-back roles. The Dutchman started at left-back in his Premier League debut, but was substituted shortly after the break.

With his long-term injury setback, Arsenal need someone to fill the void. Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo would be a high-profile choice for the role, but Manchester City have no plans to discuss a deal.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko strengthened the Gunners’ Premier League title bid last season, and City’s hierarchy have no desire of selling another player to the London giants this summer.

Walker-Peters is now considered as a potential choice. The England international could be tempted to return to the Premier League following Southampton’s recent relegation to the Championship.

The chance to return to north London could be another tempting prospect for him, having spent his development years with Tottenham. Similar to Timber, Walker-Peters can play at right-back or left-back.

He does not possess the strong distribution skills of Timber, but has other qualities that would suit Arsenal. He is good in winning duels and engaging in tackles. He has the ability to dribble past opponents.

Walker-Peters is currently priced at £21 million by Transfermarkt. If Arsenal could prise him away from the Saints for around £30m, it would represent a good piece of business before the transfer deadline.