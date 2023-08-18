Tottenham join Man City in the race to sign Jeremy Doku

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester City in the race to sign Stade Rennais star Jeremy Doku this summer, as per the Independent.

After moving to Roazhon Park back in 2020 from Anderlecht in a £22m deal, the 21-year-old has taken time to settle down in his new surroundings. But, after enjoying a promising campaign last term, he has now managed to establish himself as an integral part of Bruno Genesio’s first eleven.

It seems the Belgian’s impressive displays in the French top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed as he has been attracting a lot of attention from several big Premier League clubs in recent times with Man City and Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

It has been suggested that after cashing-in on Riyad Mahrez, Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to sign a new winger to replace the Algerian and have identified Doku as a serious target.

However, according to the report by the Independent, Tottenham are planning to purchase a new attacker as well this summer and have now joined Man City in the race to sign the 21-year-old.

Battle

The report further claims that Spurs can manage to persuade the youngster to join the club by offering him the opportunity of playing at the highest level. But, Man City can offer him the same and in addition, they can provide him the Champions League football.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ange Postecoglou’s side can manage to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane and beat the Citizens in this race if the two clubs go head-to-head with each other.

The Independent also states that Rennais aren’t willing to let their star man leave for cheap as he still has two years left in his current contract and are asking a fee of at least £50m.

Doku is a versatile forward – who can play in either flank. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to create opportunities for fellow attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The 21-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great signing for Tottenham or Man City if either club eventually manage to acquire his services in this transfer window.