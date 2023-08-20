Man Utd ready to pay £34m to sign Benjamin Pavard

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are willing to pay more than Inter Milan to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard this summer.

Inter recently opened talks with the German champions to sign the versatile defender, but they are reluctant to pay more than £26 million. Bayern currently value their prized asset at £34 million, and Corriere dello Sport claim that Man United are ready to spend that fee if they manage to offload Harry Maguire.

As a result, Thomas Tuchel’s side are stalling over negotiations with Inter with the belief that United will make a late approach for the Frenchman. Maguire was recently touted to join West Ham United for £30 million, but his refusal to accept terms has forced them to pause their pursuit of Pavard in recent days.

Possible deal

United have explored the possibility of signing a central defender this summer. They were heavily linked with Napoli star Kim Min-jae earlier in the summer transfer window before his move to Bayern. Monaco’s Axel Disasi was also on the club’s radar, but he has made the move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag has the desire to bring Pavard to Old Trafford before the transfer deadline, but the big question mark is whether United can accumulate the funds to purchase him. They are prepared to meet the valuation set by Bayern, but that is dependent on Maguire leaving the club soon.

The England star had no mood to join the Hammers due to a huge cut on his wages, and United need to find another suitor pretty soon. Bayern have put discussions with Inter on hold for the moment, but they may not wait until the dying stages of the transfer window for United. The club need to act fast.

Pavard would be a big upgrade on Maguire in several aspects. The 2018 World Cup winner is brilliant with the ball at his feet and can play in central defence or in the right-back spot. He likes to engage in tackles and duels, and has a good aerial and physical presence. He would suit ten Hag’s playing style at United.